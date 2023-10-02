Heisman Trophy Betting Trends: Caleb Williams Creeping Toward a Back-to-Back by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

With the college football season well underway, there have been some notable shifts in the Heisman Trophy futures odds. Some players have surged ahead, while others have fallen back. Let’s dive deep into the numbers from BetMGM Sportsbook and see where the value lies.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Shedeur Sanders

Opening Odds: +12500

Last Week’s Odds: +8000

Current Odds: +10000

Ticket% : 19.6%

: 19.6% Handle%: 18.6%

Shedeur Sanders has been a fascinating story this year. From opening at a staggering +12500, he garnered attention and saw his odds narrow to +8000. While there’s been a slight move back to +10000, the ticket and handle percentages remain quite high. Bettors seem to be loving the value here. The Buffaloes pivot leads in both categories.

Caleb Williams

Opening Odds: +500

Last Week’s Odds: +350

Current Odds: +175

Ticket% : 9.2%

: 9.2% Handle%: 17.5%

A strong contender from the start, Caleb Williams‘ odds have halved from the opening. The current +175 reflects his strong performance on the field. With 17.5% of the handle and 9.2% of tickets, he’s firmly in the race. The USC quarterback looks to have plenty of big money backing.

Sam Hartman

Opening Odds: +1400

Last Week’s Odds: +1600

Current Odds: +1600

Ticket% : 6.7%

: 6.7% Handle%: 7.4%

Sam Hartman‘s odds have been consistent over the past week, sitting at +1600. Bettors remain relatively confident, with just above 6% for both ticket and handle. Notre Dame’s signal-caller has been solid with the Irish.

Michael Penix Jr.

Opening Odds: +1600

Last Week’s Odds: +350

Current Odds: +450

Ticket% : 4.7%

: 4.7% Handle%: 8.3%

Michael Penix Jr. saw a significant leap from +1600 to +350 but has drifted slightly to +450. The handle percentage suggests there’s still faith in his potential to clinch the trophy. The Washington Huskies man under center should be in the race right to the end of the season.

Jordan Travis

Opening Odds: +1200

Last Week’s Odds: +1300

Current Odds: +1300

Ticket% : 3.8%

: 3.8% Handle%: 5.3%

Jordan Travis’ odds remain steady at +1300 from last week. A modest ticket and handle percentage indicate a stable middle-of-the-pack position. The Florida State QB holds sneaky good value down the oddsboard.

J.J. McCarthy

Opening Odds: +2500

Last Week’s Odds: +3500

Current Odds: +2000

Ticket% : 3.8%

: 3.8% Handle%: 3.8%

JJ McCarthy has seen quite the rollercoaster. Initially, at +2500, he drifted to +3500, but a recent surge brings him to +2000. McCarthy remains a dark horse with ticket and handle percentages matching at 3.8%. The Michigan quarterback has not been sensational, but the Wolverines keep winning.

Quinn Ewers

Opening Odds: +1400

Last Week’s Odds: +600

Current Odds: +700

Ticket% : 2.8%

: 2.8% Handle%: 2.6%

Quinn Ewers‘ odds tightened from +1400 to +600, reflecting a solid belief in his capabilities. A slight move to +700 keeps him in the mix, but ticket and handle percentages suggest less confidence from the public. The Texas pivot has been sensational for the Longhorns this season.

Bo Nix

Opening Odds: +1600

Last Week’s Odds: +1200

Current Odds: +800

Ticket% : 2.6%

: 2.6% Handle%: 2.2%

Last but not least, Bo Nix has been performing above expectations, with his odds consistently shortening. From +1600 to now +800, it seems he has more to offer as the season progresses. Nix has the Oregon Ducks making people take notice.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

The Heisman Trophy race remains as unpredictable as ever. As players surge and recede, bettors are constantly re-evaluating their options. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds each week.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.