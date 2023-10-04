Patriots Fans Not Only Ones Discouraged By Latest Christian Gonzalez Report Gonzalez was firmly entrenched in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation by Sean T. McGuire 51 Minutes Ago

Christian Gonzalez had put himself in position to contend for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award at season’s end. The fact the New England Patriots cornerback claimed Defensive Rookie of the Month for the first month of the season was a clear indicator.

Unfortunately for Gonzalez and the Patriots, earning that recognition no longer is in the cards. Gonzalez is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum, as reported Wednesday morning by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Gonzalez will have surgery “soon” after he dislocated his shoulder against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

It serves as a disappointing update for the betting public, as well. Gonzalez was responsible for the second-most tickets (17.5%) and second-most handle (14.5%) of any player in the Defensive Rookie of the Year market, as shared by BetMGM on Tuesday.

Only Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter represents more wagers and money. Carter, who opened at 6-1, now is -125 to win the award.

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots will bring Jackson back to New England with a modest payment as LA reportedly will cover the majority of his guaranteed money in 2023.