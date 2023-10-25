Seahawks, 49ers 3 Overrated NFL Favorites For Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills (-8.5)

There hasn’t been a ton to like about how the Buffalo Bills have performed through Week 7. The Bills are coming off a difficult defeat on the road against the New England Patriots and will be looking to bounce back in this matchup. The Bills are going up against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad on Thursday Night Football that has had trouble moving the football. Still, the Bucs have put together a solid defensive unit, helping keep them in football games this year and in the running for the NFC South. The Bills have much more firepower on offense, but their defense has been underwhelming. Although we like for the Bills to come out on top in this game on a short week, this is too many points, and the Bucs should find a way to cover that number.

Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Although the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation remains murky at best, this defense is among the top in the NFL, even after giving up nearly 40 points to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The Seahawks are hosting this matchup as a 3.5-point home favorite and are coming off a lackluster victory over the lowly Arizona Cardinals. If you’re considering these two teams at face value, the Seahawks don’t have a ton of elite qualities, while the Browns have one of the top defenses in the NFL. How will Sunday play out? We believe the Browns’ defense keeps this game close and dominates possession on the ground. The Browns cover the number, and there’s value in them winning outright.

3 Underrated Week 8 Favorites

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (-5.5)

It’s been a puzzling stretch for the San Francisco 49ers over the last two weeks, which has seen them lose back-to-back games to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. Through five weeks, this team looked like a Super Bowl favorite, but over the last two, there have been cracks in their armor. The 49ers are set to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 8 clash. The Bengals are coming off a bye, and that should help get Burrow back to the level we know he’s capable of playing. Before the bye week, it looked like Burrow was slowly getting back to form, and the time off should only benefit him. Although it’s unlikely, we could see the 49ers string together three mediocre performances in a row. We like the Bengals to play a solid road game and keep this a field goal game.

