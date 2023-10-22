Seahawks Should Fly Higher Than Cardinals in NFC West Battle

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a highly anticipated matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With several intriguing betting angles and the spotlight on Seattle’s performance, here’s a breakdown from the Seahawks’ perspective.

Seattle’s Line Movement

Rapid Shift: The initial line for the game saw some rapid movement. Starting at -8 or -8.5, it even touched -10 at one point before finally settling down. This dynamism in the odds is reflective of the betting fervor surrounding the game.

The Teaser Effect: One of the major reasons for the line movement was the influx of teaser bets on the Seahawks. It’s been a common consensus among content providers that the Seahawks presented the best opportunity for teasers this week, mainly considering the potential to bring Seattle down below a field goal.

Key Players and Matchups

Metcalf’s Absence: While the hope was to see the powerhouse DK Metcalf on the field, recent reports suggest that might not be the case. Despite this setback, the Seahawks still seem primed for success, given their recent home game momentum.

Cardinals’ Defense: The Arizona Cardinals’ defensive matchups against the Seattle Seahawks don’t seem favorable for the former. This tilt in the balance could prove pivotal in the game’s outcome.

Betting Insights

Seahawks’ Value in Teasers: The value in teasing the Seahawks down this week was hard to ignore. The bookies’ reaction to the inundation of teaser action on the Seahawks resulted in a move to avoid further six-point teasers on Seattle, indicating the general sentiment in the betting community.

Cardinals’ Future Value: With Kyler Murray expected to return soon, there will be value in backing the Cardinals in future games. However, bookies might adjust the odds given his influential presence, so bettors should remain vigilant.

Wrapping Up

The game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals is sure to offer plenty of action for NFL enthusiasts and bettors alike. With significant shifts in lines and compelling matchups on the horizon, the Seahawks’ chances against the Cardinals seem promising, especially from a betting perspective. This game is a testament to the NFL’s unpredictability and the thrill it brings to the table.

