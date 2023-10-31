Super Bowl Odds Unchanged Following Slow NFL Trade Deadline
It's become tradition
The NFL saw eight trades posted to the transaction wire Tuesday, as the league’s deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET.
In what becomes less of a surprise each season, there wasn’t a single trade at the deadline that had an impact on Super Bowl LVIII odds. You know, because the NFL trade deadline is actually kind of boring.
We saw some interesting trades, don’t get us wrong. The San Francisco 49ers’ acquisition of Chase Young will undoubtedly make an already scary defensive line that much scarier. The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their front seven with Leonard Williams. The Minnesota Vikings traded for a quarterback after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles on Sunday.
Those moves didn’t do much to convince DraftKings Sportsbook that anyone got that much better, though. In fact, they didn’t maneuver the odds even an ounce.
Super Bowl LVIII (DraftKings)
Kansas City Chiefs +500
San Francisco 49ers +600
Philadelphia Eagles +600
Miami Dolphins +850
Dallas Cowboys +850
Detroit Lions +1100
Baltimore Ravens +1400
Buffalo Bills +1500
Jacksonville Jaguars +1600
Cincinnati Bengals +1800
Seattle Seahawks +3500
Los Angeles Chargers +4000
Cleveland Browns +4500
New Orleans Saints +5500
New York Jets +6000
Atlanta Falcons +7000
Pittsburgh Steelers +10000
Houston Texans +12000
Tennessee Titans +13000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +13000
Minnesota Vikings +15000
Los Angeles Rams +15000
Green Bay Packers +15000
Washington Commanders +20000
Indianapolis Colts +20000
Denver Broncos +20000
Las Vegas Raiders +25000
New England Patriots +30000
New York Giants +40000
Chicago Bears +40000
Arizona Cardinals +50000
Carolina Panthers +50000
Those odds will continue to fluctuate, especially as teams are officially eliminated from division and then playoff contention. The movement on Tuesday just wasn’t enough, though.