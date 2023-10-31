Super Bowl Odds Unchanged Following Slow NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL saw eight trades posted to the transaction wire Tuesday, as the league’s deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET.

In what becomes less of a surprise each season, there wasn’t a single trade at the deadline that had an impact on Super Bowl LVIII odds. You know, because the NFL trade deadline is actually kind of boring.

We saw some interesting trades, don’t get us wrong. The San Francisco 49ers’ acquisition of Chase Young will undoubtedly make an already scary defensive line that much scarier. The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their front seven with Leonard Williams. The Minnesota Vikings traded for a quarterback after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles on Sunday.

Those moves didn’t do much to convince DraftKings Sportsbook that anyone got that much better, though. In fact, they didn’t maneuver the odds even an ounce.

Super Bowl LVIII (DraftKings)

Kansas City Chiefs +500

San Francisco 49ers +600

Philadelphia Eagles +600

Miami Dolphins +850

Dallas Cowboys +850

Detroit Lions +1100

Baltimore Ravens +1400

Buffalo Bills +1500

Jacksonville Jaguars +1600

Cincinnati Bengals +1800

Seattle Seahawks +3500

Los Angeles Chargers +4000

Cleveland Browns +4500

New Orleans Saints +5500

New York Jets +6000

Atlanta Falcons +7000

Pittsburgh Steelers +10000

Houston Texans +12000

Tennessee Titans +13000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +13000

Minnesota Vikings +15000

Los Angeles Rams +15000

Green Bay Packers +15000

Washington Commanders +20000

Indianapolis Colts +20000

Denver Broncos +20000

Las Vegas Raiders +25000

New England Patriots +30000

New York Giants +40000

Chicago Bears +40000

Arizona Cardinals +50000

Carolina Panthers +50000

Those odds will continue to fluctuate, especially as teams are officially eliminated from division and then playoff contention. The movement on Tuesday just wasn’t enough, though.