Celtics at 76ers SGP: All in on the C’s

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best do battle tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics, and we’re offering a three-leg same-game parlay for your viewing pleasure.

This will be the second meeting between the teams this season, with Philadelphia downing Boston 106-103 on November 8.

Let’s begin the opening leg with one of the C’s offseason acquisitions.

Leg 1: Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 Points (-128)

Holiday is averaging 12.9 PPG this season

Holiday is coming off a 14-point performance in Monday’s victory over the Knicks

Holiday has scored at least 13 points five times this season, including two of his past three games

Holiday could see an increased role on offense with Kristaps Porzingis questionable due to a right knee contusion (I’m expecting the big man to be ruled out)

Leg 2: Celtics Moneyline (-198)

Banking on a Celtics victory after narrowly dropping the first meeting

Boston lost by just three points in the first matchup despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scoring fewer than 20

and scoring fewer than 20 The Sixers are coming off a 132-126 loss to Indiana and will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back

Leg 3: Derrick White to Score 10+ Points (-145)

White is averaging 12.5 PPG this season

White has scored in double figures in five of his eight appearances this season

White is due for a bounce-back effort after scoring just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting over his past two games

Porzingis’s potential absence should lead to more scoring opportunities

Total Value = +309

