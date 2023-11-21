College Basketball Best Bets for Tuesday, November 21st

What a time it is to be watching and betting on college basketball. With Feast Week upon us, there is a boatload of action on the hardwood across the country, and we’ll be targeting a pair of MTE matchups for our best bets this Tuesday night.

More CBB: Ranking Buy Game Upsets | Power 6 Conference Winner Picks | Mid-Major Conference Winner Picks

Let’s take a look at each of the matchups where we see value, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a blurb on our best bet in the game:

TV: ESPN | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN | ESPN App Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI

Spread: Purdue -3.5 (-110) | Tennessee +3.5 (-110)

Purdue -3.5 (-110) | Tennessee +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Purdue (-170) | Tennessee (+140)

Purdue (-170) | Tennessee (+140) Total: OVER 134.5 (-104) | UNDER 134.5 (-118)

Purdue still seems to not quite get the respect they deserve within betting markets. It’s hard to remember the last time one game – last year’s first-round defeat to Fairleigh Dickinson – has had such an impact on a team’s public image. The Boilermakers have brought a ton of their roster back, starting with the best player in the country, Zach Edey. He proved to be unstoppable yet again in their statement victory over Gonzaga on Monday night, and we don’t see a way any team will be able to stop him going forward.

While Tennessee‘s defense looked stifling at times against Syracuse in their quarterfinal win, there was hope this season that the offensive woes would be fixed. It’s still not the case, as a few offensive droughts allowed the Orange to hang around for most of the game. Purdue won’t be as forgiving if these droughts occur on Tuesday night, and we could see this one getting out of hand if the Volunteers struggle to find offense.

The Pick: Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

TV: N/A | Streaming: FloHoops

N/A | FloHoops Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: Ocean Center – Daytona Beach, F L

Spread: Siena +11.5 (-110) | Milwaukee -11.5 (-110)

Siena +11.5 (-110) | Milwaukee -11.5 (-110) Moneyline: Siena (+530) | Milwaukee (-780)

Siena (+530) | Milwaukee (-780) Total: OVER 144.5 (-110) | UNDER 144.5 (-110)

This one is a simple fade of a team without its best player. Siena sophomore and 2022-23 MAAC Rookie of the Year Michael Eley has been dealing with an ankle injury, missing the past three games for the Saints after contributing 24 points and 11 rebounds in their opening victory over Holy Cross. Since then, Siena has suffered an average margin of defeat of 25.33 and failed to score more than 56 points in any of the three games during his absence. To make matters worse, starting point guard Zek Tekin was also out of action in their previous contest due to concussion protocol.

The Saints are seriously battling injuries and just don’t have the depth to overcome such significant losses on the offensive end. The market hasn’t fully accounted for these absences, and we’re just going to keep fading Siena until they show any sort of pulse. Back the Panthers on Tuesday night in Daytona Beach.

The Pick: Milwaukee -11.5 (-110)

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.