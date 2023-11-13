Florida State Seminoles: Top 3 Takeaways From Week 11

The Florida State Seminoles knocked off the Miami Hurricanes for the third straight time.

What did we learn about the Florida State Seminoles in the 27-20 win on Saturday?

Florida State’s Offensive Stalls Are Now a Concern

Florida State’s offense is not elite, but the Jordan Travis-led attack can put up big numbers. FSU is ninth in the country in points per game, scoring 38.3 points per outing, and the Noles have weapons all over the field. However, the attack tends to stand still for large stretches of a game. It has happened before, and it occurred on Saturday against Miami. The Seminoles had a chance to put the game away early, taking a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Short passes to the tight end were successful, and the offense seemed to be in a rhythm. Florida State tried to force the running game, and a few odd play calls backfired. The Seminoles lost 11 total yards in the second quarter and allowed Miami right back into the contest. Against a better team, long stretches of offensive misfiring will cost Florida State.

Keon Coleman Looked Healthy and Proved Vital

After a months-long stretch of missing games or being limited due to injury, star wide receiver Keon Coleman looked healthy and proved to be a difference-maker in the win over rival Miami. With the game’s outcome still in doubt and the Florida State offense struggling, Miami punted the ball to the 33-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Coleman caught the punt and took off for an electric 57-yard return that set the Seminoles up at the Miami ten-yard line. On second and goal, Travis threw to his right for a Coleman touchdown to put Florida State ahead 27-13. Coleman only had four catches for 24 yards, but his punt return and touchdown proved pivotal in the contest.

Defense Proves the Difference

The Florida State defense knew freshman quarterback Emory Williams was not a threat. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal gave Williams the nod over the struggling Tyler Van Dyke, and the Seminoles allowed him to complete only eight passes as he finished 8-23. Williams injured his arm in the fourth quarter, forcing Van Dyke into the game, and he promptly threw an interception that sealed the outcome at 27-20. The ineffectiveness of the passing attack allowed FSU to zero in on the running game, and they held Miami to just 3.9 yards rushing on 34 attempts. Kalen DeLoach led the way with two sacks and ten tackles as Florida State had seven tackles for loss as a team. The Hurricanes were limited to just 13 first downs. FSU is now 10-0 and has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

