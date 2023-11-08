Jon Rothstein Taps Kansas National Title Favorite, Eyes on Duke

The college basketball regular season is underway, and many teams have what it takes to cut down the nets. CBB analyst Jon Rothstein is bullish on the Kansas Jayhawks but also touts the Duke Blue Devils as a team to keep an eye on.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzUP8hYBHMi/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Championship Odds

The Jayhawks sit in a tie for the shortest odds to win the 2024 NCAA Mens Basketball Championship at +1100

Despite Rothstein being bullish on Kansas, he mentions another team with championship aspirations and hints at their potential greatness.

“You know, I have Kansas number one in the Rothstein 45 right now at FanDuel, but I do think that the best roster in college basketball resides in Durham, North Carolina. It’s such a rarity for programs to bring back a high percentage of players from last year’s team.”

Duke Blue Devils NCAA Championship Odds

The Blue Devils sit in a tie for the shortest odds to win the 2024 NCAA Mens Basketball Championship at +1100

Rothstein goes even deeper into Duke, who have some key parts of what many would describe as a contending team to be the last ones standing.

“But do you, as when you look at the chemical makeup of this team, is starting backward, returning with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, and Kyle Filipowski up front, along with Ryan Young. Duke also brings in a terrific recruiting class headlined by a pair of guards, Caleb Foster and Jared McCain.”

When it’s all said and done, will it be one of the blue bloods cutting down the nets again in 2024?