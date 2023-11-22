Thanksgiving Thursday Signals Start of Playoff Push in NFL

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we’re celebrating everything we have to be grateful for. At this time of year, most of our list is filled with NFL happenings, and that’s particularly true after the excitement we’ve witnessed through the first 11 weeks of the season.

‘Goldilocks’ Timing

We’re at the sweet spot of the NFL schedule. We’re not too close to the start of the season but still far enough away from the end that we have plenty left to enjoy. Playoff races are intensifying, and unless you’re one of the bottom-feeders or suffered a catastrophic injury, there’s still a glimmer of hope your team makes it.

Top Contenders

Although some divisions are down to two-horse races, no one has clinched a title yet. According to the betting odds, the Kansas City Chiefs are the surest bet to clinch their division, currently priced at -1400 chalk. Still, after Week 11’s collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles and not a reliable wide receiver on the roster, KC’s path to an eighth straight AFC West title might not be as confident as implied.

The Eagles are the next highest-priced favorite, entering Week 12 as -900 favorites in the NFC East. Philadelphia has to run a gauntlet of top contenders over the next month, leaving the door open for a Dallas Cowboys upset at +600.

Inching Closer

Even the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, who have looked like Super Bowl contenders, aren’t out of the woods. Detroit plays the upstart Minnesota Vikings in two of the season’s final three weeks. That could leave bettors with some ideal hedging opportunities in taking the Vikings at +700 now.

Similarly, the 49ers sandwich their two games against the Seattle Seahawks with a road game against the aforementioned Eagles. At -800, it’s far from a certainty that San Francisco walks away with the NFC West. Employing a similar hedging strategy with the Seahawks could yield a potentially lucrative investment.

Most Divisions Still Up for Grabs

Of the other four divisions, only the Miami Dolphins are priced higher than -250. We’ve seen everything the Buffalo Bills have to offer. A new Offensive Coordinator could help re-invigorate Josh Allen and close the gap on the AFC East frontrunners.

The AFC South won’t be decided on Sunday, but whoever emerges from the slugfest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans puts themselves at the front of the pack down the stretch drive. C.J. Stroud has been a revelation for the Texans and is all but guaranteed Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (-4000). Cementing a division title and playoff berth puts Stroud in the MVP conversation.

Coin Flip Divisions

There’s still lots to be decided in the AFC North and NFC South, as well.

Matt Canada’s firing will hopefully spur the Pittsburgh Steelers into action. The Kenny Pickett-led Steelers have looked unimpressive at times this season but could ride their defensive coattails to an AFC North crown. The Cleveland Browns still haven’t given up on usurping the Baltimore Ravens either, relying on their stifling defense to stay competitive.

Sitting at 5-5 and leading the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints are kings of the least impressive castle. Nevertheless, New Orleans is the betting favorite, currently sitting at -110 to claim its first banner since 2020. With no one else looking the part, the Saints are poised for their fifth playoff berth in seven years.

Plenty to be Thankful For

We’re still in the meaty part of the NFL season, and that’s plenty to be thankful for. Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, with playoff races only intensifying from here.

