49ers’ Brock Purdy Continues MVP Bid vs. Cardinals

In this NFL article from a San Francisco 49ers perspective, we’ll take a deep dive into the world of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) with a focus on quarterback Brock Purdy. As the 49ers prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals, we’ll explore whether Purdy is a valuable option to consider for your DFS lineups.

Brock Purdy: A Budget-Friendly Gem

Brock Purdy’s DFS price of $8,400 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings raises questions and eyebrows. Is he worth building your lineups around, and can he provide a substantial return on investment (ROI)?

Analyzing Brock Purdy’s Recent Performance

Before deciding, let’s examine Purdy’s recent performance. In his last outing, he delivered an impressive 21 fantasy points, offering a solid three times value on FanDuel and exceeding expectations on DraftKings as well. This performance suggests that Purdy is capable of providing great ROI.

The Arizona Cardinals Matchup

One factor that makes Brock Purdy an intriguing option is the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona’s defense has struggled against the run, potentially leading to an emphasis on the running game. If the 49ers lean heavily on their ground attack, Purdy might see fewer passing attempts but could still capitalize on efficient throws.

Exploring Different Lineup Combinations

Purdy’s affordability allows for creative lineup combinations. Pairing him with star receiver Deebo Samuel or opting for Brandon Aiyuk could provide solid returns. However, you must consider the running back position, as allocating budget to Purdy might necessitate pivoting to lower-priced options like Zeke Elliott or Tony Pollard.

Christian McCaffrey Dilemma

While considering lineup options, it’s essential to address the Christian McCaffrey dilemma. McCaffrey’s high price tag presents a challenge, as he can either make or break your DFS lineup. Including him in at least one lineup as a potential slate-breaker is a prudent strategy, but overexposure may come at a risk.

Conclusion

As you navigate the world of NFL betting and DFS, Brock Purdy emerges as an intriguing pivot point for those looking to differentiate their lineups. With a favorable matchup against the struggling Arizona Cardinals defense, Purdy’s affordability and recent performance make him a valuable asset.

While Purdy may not be the primary focus of DFS lineups, including him as part of a well-constructed roster could pay dividends. Remember to balance your lineup with budget considerations, and consider including Christian McCaffrey in at least one lineup as a potential game-changer. Good luck with your NFL bets and fantasy football lineups as the 49ers face the Cardinals in what promises to be an exciting contest!

