CFP Best Quarterback: Ewers, Penix Jr., Milroe or McCarthy?

As the college football playoffs approach, the stakes couldn’t be higher, with the Michigan Wolverines at +170, the Alabama Crimson Tide at +190, the Texas Longhorns at +310, and the Washington Huskies standing as the intriguing dark horse at +700 to win the national championship.

This year, the focus is on the electrifying quarterback play that could decide the fate of these contending teams. For Washington, the conversation centers around their quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., who has the potential to ignite the Huskies’ offense. With a receiving corps touted as potentially the best in college football coming into the season, Washington has more than lived up to the hype with a perfect record so far.

The power of a hot quarterback in the playoffs can’t be overstatedâ€”last year’s performance by Stetson Bennett for Georgia is a testament to that, as his outstanding play was crucial in securing the national championship. The Huskies’ hopes may rest on Penix’s shoulders, as his dual-threat capability makes him a formidable force in the RPO game and a polished pocket passer.

Comparing the remaining quarterbacks in the playoff, if one had to choose, Penix stands out for his balanced skill set, combining precision passing and mobility. While Jalen Milroe of Alabama might not have the same level of pocket presence and Quinn Ewers of Texas may lack experience, each brings their own strengths to the table.

Michigan’s quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, would also be in the mix, offering a steady hand under center. The Wolverines’ signal-caller might not have the same high ceiling as Penix, but reliability and consistency in high-pressure games cannot be discounted.

As we edge closer to the semifinals and potentially the national championship, it’s clear that quarterback play will be a decisive factor. Penix‘s ability to deliver in clutch moments makes him the quarterback to watch, but in college football, the playoffs can turn any preconceived notions on their head. It’s anyone’s game, and that’s the beauty of college football’s grandest stage.

