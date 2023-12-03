Texas is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington in the Sugar Bowl

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee on Sunday revealed the four teams who will compete for the national title.

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Texas (12-1)

4. Alabama (12-1)

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook opened lines for the two playoff contests, and the majority of other bowl games, shortly thereafter.

(-1.5) Michigan vs. Alabama, 46.5

(-3.5) Texas vs. Washington, 63.5

There’s been a change on the National Championship futures board, as well. The Georgia Bulldogs, who previously were atop the market, failed the make the College Football Playoff after their loss to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. With that result, the top-seeded Wolverines now sit all alone atop the board.

Odds to win the National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook:

Michigan +170

Alabama +200

Texas +250

Washington +750

Would the Wolverines have been a bigger favorite against the Florida State Seminoles? Based on Michigan’s immediate reaction to Alabama earning to final spot, players probably were hoping Florida State would earn the last berth. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s group will go against Nick Saban’s in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.