Florida State didn’t lose a single game in the regular season and carries the designation of a Power 5 conference champion.

And yet, the Seminoles won’t have a chance to compete for a college football national championship this season.

The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed the four teams for this season’s tournament Sunday, one day after Florida State beat No. 16 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. The top two seeds went to conference champs with unblemished records — Michigan and Washington — but the final two spots were occupied by juggernauts with a mark in the loss column, Texas and Alabama.

Florida State being left out of the picture prompted a social media post from quarterback Jordan Travis, whose injury was a “big factor” in the committee’s decision.

“Devastated. Heartbroken,” Travis wrote on X, formerly known at Twitter. “In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!”

Travis and the Seminoles absolutely have the grounds to be upset, but the harsh reality is the Crimson Tide are a better team at this juncture. Nick Saban’s side figures to bring a real fight to the Wolverines, who all but surely would have steamrolled a Travis-less Florida State team.

In fact, there’s a good chance the ‘Noles end up getting run over in their bowl game. Florida State is in line to matchup in the Orange Bowl with Georgia, the two-time defending national champs who will be ticked off after losing the SEC Championship Game.