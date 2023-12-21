LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +207 SGP

Two Western Conference contenders do battle in the NBA tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) host the surging Los Angeles Clippers (17-10).

The Thunder enter the contest as 4.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a viable three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt.

Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s star point guard.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-160)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 PPG this season, fourth best in the Association

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in nine of his past 11 games

The Clippers rank 19th in defensive rating on the road this season (113.4 points per 100 possessions)

Revenge narrative in play going up against former squad

Leg 2: Thunder Moneyline (-188)

The Clippers have won nine games in a row but are on the second leg of a back-to-back against a young Thunder squad and could be without star forward Paul George (illness) for a second straight contest

(illness) for a second straight contest OKC has won two straight games and is 9-4 at home this season

LA is 6-7 on the road this season

Leg 3: Ivica Zubac to Score 10+ Points (-240)

Zubac is averaging a career-high 12.2 PPG this season

Zubac has scored in double figures in 14 of his past 15 games

OKC is allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions at home this season compared to 105.5 on the road

Total Value = +207

