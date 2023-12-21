LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +207 SGP
Two Western Conference contenders do battle in the NBA tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) host the surging Los Angeles Clippers (17-10).
The Thunder enter the contest as 4.5-point favorites.
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Below, you will find a viable three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt.
Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s star point guard.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-160)
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 PPG this season, fourth best in the Association
- Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in nine of his past 11 games
- The Clippers rank 19th in defensive rating on the road this season (113.4 points per 100 possessions)
- Revenge narrative in play going up against former squad
Leg 2: Thunder Moneyline (-188)
- The Clippers have won nine games in a row but are on the second leg of a back-to-back against a young Thunder squad and could be without star forward Paul George (illness) for a second straight contest
- OKC has won two straight games and is 9-4 at home this season
- LA is 6-7 on the road this season
Leg 3: Ivica Zubac to Score 10+ Points (-240)
- Zubac is averaging a career-high 12.2 PPG this season
- Zubac has scored in double figures in 14 of his past 15 games
- OKC is allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions at home this season compared to 105.5 on the road
Total Value = +207
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.