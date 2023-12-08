NASCAR Odds: Which Driver Is Early Favorite To Capture 2024 Cup Series Title
William Byron and Kyle Larson are the early favorites
With the NASCAR Cup Series playoff format, drivers battle not only for the race win each week but also for the increased chance of guaranteeing their spot in the postseason.
Sixteen drivers make the playoffs — the top 15 drivers with the most wins and the regular season champion. Since the playoff format was assumed in 2014, there have never been more than 16 winners over the 26 races. So, winning a regular season race has punched a ticket to the postseason.
Of course, there is a chance that there are fewer than 16 different winners which means the point system comes into play. Drivers earn points for finishing position and stage wins.
The NASCAR playoffs are broken up into four rounds which sees four drivers eliminated in each of the first three rounds before there are four drivers left battling for the title. The easiest way to move forward in the first three rounds is to win one of the three races in the round.
Ryan Blaney won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship last season beating out William Byron, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson in their bids at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.
Is Blaney the favorite to repeat? Not according to DraftKings Sportsbook, who set the early odds at +550 for Byron or Larson to capture the title.
Here’s how the field shakes out behind Byron and Larson:
Ryan Blaney +650
Denny Hamlin +750
Christopher Bell +850
Chase Elliot +900
Martin Truex Jr +900
Tyler Reddick +1400
Kyle Bush +1400
Joey Logano +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Chris Buescher +1800
Brad Keselowski +1800
Ty Gibbs +3000
Bubba Wallace +3500
Alex Bowman +4500
Josh Berry +5500
Daniel Suarez +7000
Chase Briscoe +9000
John Hunter Nemechek +10000
Erik Jones +13000
Austin Dillon +13000
Ryan Preece +20000
Austin Cindric +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr +20000
Michael McDowell +25000
Daniel Hemric +40000
Zane Smith +50000
Justin Haley +50000
Carson Hocevar +50000
Harrison Burton +70000
Corey Lajoie +70000
Todd Gilliland +90000
The NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2024.