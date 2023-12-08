With the NASCAR Cup Series playoff format, drivers battle not only for the race win each week but also for the increased chance of guaranteeing their spot in the postseason.

Sixteen drivers make the playoffs — the top 15 drivers with the most wins and the regular season champion. Since the playoff format was assumed in 2014, there have never been more than 16 winners over the 26 races. So, winning a regular season race has punched a ticket to the postseason.

Of course, there is a chance that there are fewer than 16 different winners which means the point system comes into play. Drivers earn points for finishing position and stage wins.

The NASCAR playoffs are broken up into four rounds which sees four drivers eliminated in each of the first three rounds before there are four drivers left battling for the title. The easiest way to move forward in the first three rounds is to win one of the three races in the round.

Ryan Blaney won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship last season beating out William Byron, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson in their bids at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

Is Blaney the favorite to repeat? Not according to DraftKings Sportsbook, who set the early odds at +550 for Byron or Larson to capture the title.

Here’s how the field shakes out behind Byron and Larson:

Ryan Blaney +650

Denny Hamlin +750

Christopher Bell +850

Chase Elliot +900

Martin Truex Jr +900

Tyler Reddick +1400

Kyle Bush +1400

Joey Logano +1400

Ross Chastain +1600

Chris Buescher +1800

Brad Keselowski +1800

Ty Gibbs +3000

Bubba Wallace +3500

Alex Bowman +4500

Josh Berry +5500

Daniel Suarez +7000

Chase Briscoe +9000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Erik Jones +13000

Austin Dillon +13000

Ryan Preece +20000

Austin Cindric +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr +20000

Michael McDowell +25000

Daniel Hemric +40000

Zane Smith +50000

Justin Haley +50000

Carson Hocevar +50000

Harrison Burton +70000

Corey Lajoie +70000

Todd Gilliland +90000

The NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2024.