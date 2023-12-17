Rashee Rice is the Newest Weapon in the Chiefs’ Arsenal

Ahead of Week 15’s main slate, we are shining the spotlight on Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. As the Chiefs prepare to take on the New England Patriots, we’ll discuss why Rashee Rice could be the key to your DFS success.

Rashee Rice: Overcoming Rookie Challenges

Rashee Rice may have faced some challenges during his rookie season, but with a price tag of $6,500 on FanDuel and a reasonable $6,100 on DraftKings, he is emerging as a valuable asset in the Chiefs’ offense.

The Importance of Volume

In DFS, volume is king, and Rashee Rice is starting to receive significant targets. Recent games have seen him with impressive numbers, such as eight receptions on 10 targets against Vegas, eight receptions on nine targets against Green Bay, and seven receptions on ten targets against Buffalo.

Rashee Rice’s Red Zone Presence

Rice has also showcased his ability to find the end zone, with two touchdowns in the last three games. His role in the red zone adds an extra layer of appeal to his DFS potential.

Overcoming Frustration in Kansas City

Despite the frustrations surrounding the Chiefs’ season, particularly for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice remains a bright spot. Mahomes’ frustration may have boiled over on occasion, but it doesn’t diminish Rice’s potential as a fantasy asset.

The Challenge of Facing New England’s Defense

The Chiefs are heading to New England, where running the football will be a challenging endeavor against the Patriots’ formidable rush defense. With Isiah Pacheco sidelined, the passing game becomes even more critical.

Conclusion

As you construct your DFS lineups and betting strategy, consider Rashee Rice as a compelling option. His increasing volume, red zone presence, and affordable price point make him a valuable addition to your roster.

Don’t be deterred by rookie growing pains; Rashee Rice has demonstrated the ability to catch passes and make an impact in key moments. His performance against the New England Patriots’ defense could be a game-changer in your DFS contests.

Prepare for an exciting showdown as the Chiefs take on the Patriots, and keep a close watch on Rashee Rice’s progress as he continues to rise in the fantasy football world. Best of luck with your NFL bets and fantasy lineups!

