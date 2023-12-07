Warren Sharp Has a Team Total Play for Titans vs. Dolphins

The NFL matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans in Miami presents an intriguing scenario, especially for the Dolphins’ offense. The Dolphins have a distinct advantage due to the Titans’ relatively easy schedule so far, having faced primarily weaker passing offenses.

The Titans have played the easiest schedule in the NFL against offenses and the third easiest against passing offenses. Their only encounter with a top-12 passing offense was against the Baltimore Ravens, who were adjusting to a new style of offense. Since then, the Titans’ opponents have included the Carolina Panthers (ranked 29th), Pittsburgh Steelers (28th), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (23rd), Indianapolis Colts (21st), Atlanta Falcons (19th), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (17th). This lineup featured quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, and Gardner Minshew â€“ not the most formidable passing threats.

Despite facing these lower-ranked quarterbacks and offenses, the Titans’ pass defense ranks 28th in the NFL, making it the fifth-worst overall defense in the league. This vulnerability is something the Dolphins, known for their efficiency and high rate of passing, are well-positioned to exploit. Miami’s offense is likely to surprise with the pace and effectiveness of their passing game.

Looking at the Dolphins’ performance against teams with pass defenses ranked 20th or worse, they have put up impressive numbers: 45 points against Washington, 70 against Denver, 36 against the Chargers, 31 against the New York Giants, 20 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and 42 against the Carolina Panthers.

Given these stats, the Dolphins are expected to score effectively, particularly in the first half of the game. The prediction is that the Dolphins’ team total will go over 14.5 points in the first half, as they have regularly exceeded this mark against weaker pass defenses. The focus on the first half rather than the full game is based on the pattern of their scoring trends, suggesting that most of their points will be scored in the early stages of the matchup.

