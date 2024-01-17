Can the Texans Exploit Lamar Jackson’s Ravens’ Recent ATS Trend?

In a compelling NFL matchup, the Baltimore Ravens, led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, are set to face the Houston Texans. This game is drawing significant attention, especially from a betting perspective, given Jackson’s history against the spread.

Looking at the past three years, Lamar Jackson‘s record ATS, when favored by seven or more points, is a striking 1-9. The lone exception in this trend was a Week 1 game against the Texans, where the Ravens were favored by a substantial 9.5 to 10 points. This track record suggests that betting on the Texans to cover the spread could be wise.

The game’s total at 43.5 adds another layer to the betting analysis. While an ‘over’ result might seem to favor Houston, considering their quarterback play, the reality might be different. If Houston is to cover the spread, it might result from a more defensively oriented, ‘uglier’ game. The Texans might focus on the running game with Devin Singletary and efficient, but not overly aggressive, play from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The projected score for a Houston cover could be around 24-20, which sits right around the total. Contrarily, if the game’s score escalates into the high forties or fifties, it could unexpectedly swing in favor of Baltimore, despite the high scoring implying a Houston advantage.

Regarding specific betting strategies for this matchup, taking the points with Houston and leaning towards the under on the total score seem prudent. Additionally, a notable prop bet to consider involves Devin Singletary, particularly regarding his receiving yards. With a line set at 14.5 yards, Singletary’s performance as a receiver, rather than just a rusher, could offer a valuable betting opportunity.

This Ravens-Texans game presents intriguing betting angles, especially considering Lamar Jackson’s ATS record and the potential game dynamics. Bettors looking for value might find it in backing the Texans to cover and betting on a lower overall score, contrary to initial expectations. Keep an eye on Singletary’s receiving yards as a potential prop bet highlight in this NFL showdown.

