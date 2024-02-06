Former 49ers Kicker Robbie Gould Talks About the Challenges of the Position

In the high-pressure world of NFL football, the margin for error is razor-thin, especially for kickers. Robbie Gould, the former San Francisco 49ers kicker, sheds light on the meticulous preparation required for success in one of the most scrutinized positions in the game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

“In baseball, you hit .300, they love you. You hit .300 in the NFL, and you don’t have a job,” Gould quipped, highlighting the unforgiving nature of the sport. Indeed, kickers face a unique set of challenges that demand unwavering precision.

Gould emphasized the importance of formulating a game plan when kicking in different stadiums. “I think the big part about kicking in stadiums and those ideas is you have to formulate a game plan,” he explained. A kicker’s preparation goes beyond just practicing kicks; it involves understanding every aspect of the playing environment.

Gould’s meticulous approach to his craft is evident in his methodical note-taking. “Hopefully, you’re mentored to the point where you have a whole notebook of notes,” he revealed. These notes encompassed various details, from the size of the locker room to the presence of hot tubs. Every piece of information contributed to his mental readiness on game day.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

One crucial factor Gould considered was wind conditions, which can be particularly challenging for kickers. “What was the wind like?” he questioned. Understanding the prevailing winds in each stadium was crucial for him to make precise kicks.

Gould’s attention to detail extended to studying the layout of the stadium itself. For example, when playing at Soldier Field, he factored in the position of the sun during afternoon games. “You wouldn’t want to kick into a certain end zone because the sun would be right in your eyes,” he explained. To counter this, he strategically placed the returner in the sun-blinded end zone.

Gould took photographs from the 50-yard line in both directions to enhance his preparation, enabling him to visualize the stadium and its nuances before stepping onto the field. “So, like, in Soldier Field, I knew where the game clocks were,” he said, highlighting his meticulous approach.

Gould’s dedication to his craft and relentless pursuit of perfection paid dividends in the form of consistent success on the field. His unparalleled preparation allowed him to approach pivotal moments in the game with confidence and an 18-year NFL career.

Fans and aspiring kickers can draw inspiration from Robbie Gould’s commitment to his craft. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication are a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines NFL athletes.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.