Super Bowl Proposal? This Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Prop Sure To Gain Attention

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift power couple already has made headlines in the days since the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVIII, and those are sure to continue as we creep closer to kickoff.

Oddsmakers already have started to try and capitalize like the rest of the National Football League. FanDuel Sportsbook Canada is offering a prop bet that football fans, Swifties and degenerates can all get behind.

You can now bet whether or not Kelce will propose to Swift on the field after Super Bowl LVIII, as shared by Action Network. As of Monday night, the “No” was favored at -250 while the “Yes” was +190. The prop bet is not available in any US markets, per Darren Rovell.

Not available in any US markets. https://t.co/okNCmXfTwY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2024

The images of Kelce and Swift embracing after the AFC Championship Game spread like wildfire on social media Sunday night. However, and regardless of your feelings of their relationship, it feels rather unlikely two of the biggest stars on the planet have an on-field proposal after the Super Bowl.

A quick dissection: The only way this has any chance of happening is if Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers — who would get engaged after such a heartbreaking moment? And while it’s expected Swift can make the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium despite her concert in Japan on Saturday, the most popular entertainer in the entire is going to get engaged on a football field? No way.

And for those reasons, those north of the border might actually feel like -250 is still a very reasonable bet to make. A reasonable bet for those in the US to make? Perhaps Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP, which is a profitable 21-1 on FanDuel.