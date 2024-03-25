Oddsmakers now view quarterback J.J. McCarthy as a realistic possibility for the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCarthy being slashed from one day to the next clearly is rooted from NFL Media’s bombshell report Monday afternoon. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that league executives believe Washington will select the Michigan product with its second overall pick.

“When I’ve had conversations here, with executives from other teams, who know Adam Peters well, know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy,” Pelissero reported during the annual league meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Washington’s selection previously was viewed as a two-horse race between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

Shortly after the report, BetMGM’s John Ewing took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said McCarthy went from 25-1 to 8-1 in the No. 2 pick market. FanDuel Sportsbook slashed McCarthy down to +430 behind only Daniels (-125) and Maye (+170).

Maye (-150), Daniels (+210) and McCarthy (7-1) have the shortest odds to be selected third overall. The New England Patriots are slated to be on the clock at No. 3, though head coach Jerod Mayo kept the door open on a possible trade.

McCarthy’s Pro Day performance last week, along with his performance during the NFL Scouting Combine, have helped his stock. But it was Monday’s report and the ensuing action that almost certainly came with it that prompted oddsmakers to slash his prices.