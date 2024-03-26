Patriots Projected To Finish 2024 Season With Fewest Wins

The Patriots preached patience with their offseason approach, but oddsmakers weren’t too impressed by their lackluster collection of moves.

Head coach Jerod Mayo understood the frustrations of New England fans but presented an optimistic outlook on the team this week at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando. That optimism was despite free agents seemingly not interested in playing in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots seem to be putting their focus on the draft, but their early win projection looked pretty bleak Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook released a listing of win totals for every NFL team this season, and New England came out with the worst projection at 4.5. The over was set at -125, and the under was set at +105. The Carolina Panthers were tied at 4.5.

The Patriots were projected to be the worst team in the AFC East last season when it came to betting odds, and the win total suggests the same. This season’s win total also is three less than last season’s, so that appears to be how much the dropoff is from the loss of Bill Belichick and no starting quarterback.

New England’s win total bet will change following the 2024 NFL Draft, but it does serve as a good barometer of what the perception of the team is outside of One Patriot Place.