Rafael Devers Home Run Streak: Odds For Red Sox Star To Go Deep (Again)

Can the Boston slugger make it seven straight games with a homer?

Rafael Devers made Red Sox history Monday night by homering in a sixth consecutive game, marking a new franchise record.

The All-Star third baseman took Rays starter Taj Bradley deep to the opposite field in the fourth inning of Boston’s eventual 5-0 win at Tropicana Field.

This begs the question: Can Devers do it again Tuesday night in the middle game of the teams’ three-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.?

Only nine players have ever homered in seven straight games, with the most recent being Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout in 2022. The MLB record is eight games, accomplished three times (Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993, Don Mattingly in 1987 and Dale Long in 1956).

FanDuel Sportsbook had Devers’ odds to hit a home run Tuesday at +285. Those understandably were the shortest home-run odds on the betting board, ahead of Tyler O’Neill (+400), Brandon Lowe (+430), Randy Arozarena (+470) and Wilyer Abreu (+520), who rounded out the top five.

If you’re feeling really froggy, FanDuel Sportsbook also gives you the option to parlay Devers hitting a home run with the Red Sox beating the Rays outright. Those odds sat at +500 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Rays will send right-hander Zack Littell — who appeared in two games with Boston last season — to the bump Tuesday night. Devers already homered off Littell last Thursday at Fenway Park, the second game of the 27-year-old’s impressive home run streak.

It’s been an amazing stretch for Devers, no matter how you slice it. He’s batting .341 with a 1.098 OPS in 24 games since returning to the lineup on April 24. And Devers’ long-ball barrage obviously is capturing the attention of baseball fans everywhere. So, let’s enjoy the ride for however long it lasts.

First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET, and you can watch all the action on NESN, beginning with pregame coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.