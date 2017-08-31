Experience NESN Red Sox telecasts in VR and immerse yourself like never before!

Intel is the virtual reality technology provider of NESN’s VR telecasts.

The Red Sox home games NESN is broadcasting in VR are:

— Tuesday, Sept 5th vs Toronto, 7p

— Wednesday, Sept 6th vs Toronto, 7p

— Friday, Sept 8th vs Tampa, 7p

— Saturday, Sept 9th vs Tampa, 7p

Note the pre- and post-game shows will not be broadcast in VR.

Choose your preferred camera angle, or sit back and watch a “director’s cut” of all the VR cameras, all while seeing a 180-degree camera perspective. Look all around and soak up the Red Sox and Fenway Park.

Look further beyond, right or left, and you’ll see real-time team line-ups and statistics. Look up and you’ll see an expanded box score. Look down and you can select your desired camera angle.

Here are the system requirements and cable distributors that the VR games will be available on:

— Device: NESN’s VR games are available through Samsung Gear VR headsets. The compatible Android devices for NESN’s VR games are: Galaxy Note8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, Note5, S6 edge+, S6, S6 edge. Please note that our VR games are not available on iPhones at this time.

— Installation: To learn how to install the NESN VR app on your Gear VR headset, visit

the Samsung Gear VR support website.

— Signing in: TV providers that have set up authentication for NESN’s live streaming, that includes NESN’s VR games, are: Atlantic Broadband; Xfinity (Comcast); Cox Communications; DirecTV; Metrocast; Playstation Vue; RCN.

Thanks to Intel, the official technology provider of NESN’s VR telecasts.