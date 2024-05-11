The Boston Red Sox opened up a seven-game homestand with a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston moves to 19-19 while Washington moves to 19-18.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had problems during the road trip hitting with runners in scoring positions and supporting starters. Tanner Houck had the same fate Friday night.

The Red Sox righty tossed seven innings of three-run ball, keeping Boston in the game. Unfortunately for the starter, the Red Sox could not figure out Patrick Corbin, leaving nine runners on base and going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position through six innings.

The Red Sox salvaged just one run, continuing the lack of run scoring for a team that has lost six of seven games. Boston hasn’t scored more than two runs in any of those losses during that span.

The Red Sox are working with a lineup that has featured several moving parts in recent weeks. Sooner or later, Boston will need the unit to take a step forward to support a continued stretch of solid starting pitching.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Houck finished at least seven innings for the second time this season, striking out four Nationals for Boston.

— Washington’s Trey Lipscomb drove in two runs for the Nationals.

— Garrett Cooper drove in his first run with the Red Sox on an RBI double.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Nationals continue their three-game series Saturday evening at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.