On Wednesday, Jaromir Jagr moved into a tie for second with Mark Messier for career points.

Despite being 44 years old, Jagr still is playing at a high level with the Florida Panthers. Though the game has changed quite a bit during the course of his 26-year career, he cites staying relatively injury-free as the key to his success.

