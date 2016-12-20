Gregg Popovich Attends Craig Sager Memorial — On Morning Of Spurs’ Game In Houston

Share this:

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has a game Tuesday night in Houston, but he had something much more important to tend to Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

Popovich is still expected to be in Houston for tip-off, but he started his day in Atlanta attending the memorial service of longtime TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager, who passed away last week at 65 after a long fight with leukemia.

Cameras caught Popovich in the crowd as “Inside the NBA” host Ernie Johnson delivered a poem about Sager.

"There's no way to gauge the days we have, no way to know how long…

But know this Craig, we'll do our best to live 'em #SagerStrong." pic.twitter.com/63ktUzU1rs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2016

Notoriously surly when it comes to the media, and especially when as it pertains to in-game interviews, Popovich admired and respected Sager’s work regardless. He offered touching and poignant thoughts about Sager last week.

Popovich also used the in-game interviews he so frequently despises to share his admiration for Sager. First, it was this interview with Craig’s son while Craig Sr. was getting treatment.

And then, when Sager returned to work, he and Popovich shared a special moment on the court.

The great Craig Sager interviews Greg Popovich as only he can on TNT. #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/LHIS1vqXUP — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2015

Well done, Pop.

