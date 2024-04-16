Caitlin Clark officially joined the WNBA ranks Monday night, and the moment was part of what’s expected to be a hectic journey toward her debut pro season.

Clark detailed the eight days leading up to the 2024 WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. After Iowa’s loss to South Carolina in the title game of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Hawkeyes returned home before the university gave Clark a send-off and announced her No. 22 would be retired.

The 22-year-old then went to Los Angeles on Friday for the Wooden Award ceremony,where she was named National Player of the Year. Clark then had to make her way to New York not only for the WNBA draft but also for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Clark’s appearance had been in the works for weeks, per The Athletic’s Ben Pickman. However, there was a limited window for her appearance. She arrived for a dry run and a dress rehearsal before her segment with Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, who had fired shots at Clark and women’s basketball amid record ratings.

Despite becoming one of basketball’s top stars, she told reporters Monday she was star-struck to meet “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels and guest host Ryan Gosling.

“You kinda start freaking out a little bit,” Clark told reporters on meeting Gosling, per Pickman. “He’s just amazing.”

Clark’s star power continues to grow with increased ticket sales for Fever games, and her Indiana jersey nearly sold out after she was selected first overall. The excitement around Clark is expected to elevate even further before she officially makes her WNBA debut May 14 against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.