Jon Jones Offers Sage Advice For Ronda Rousey Following Her UFC 207 Loss

This year hasn’t been kind to two of UFC’s biggest icons — Jon Jones and Ronda Rousey.
The former was suspended after a positive doping test just a few days prior to the light heavyweight unification title bout against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, and the latter got her face smashed in by Amanda Nunes on Friday night at UFC 207.
Rousey’s loss to Nunes was her second consecutive defeat after she lost the women’s bantamweight belt at UFC 193 to Holly Holm. If Rousey handles this loss the way she dealt with her last one, when she took 13 months to regroup and avoided speaking to the media as much as possible, it might be awhile until we see her again.
However, Jones, who has dealt with his own share of adversity outside of the octagon over the past few years, took to social media to advise Rousey to get back as quickly as possible.
Jones definitely makes some salient points. Rousey still is one of the best in the division. Perhaps a few fights with some lower-ranked opponents will get her back on the horse.
He also makes an interesting point about bonding with other MMA fighters and not secluding herself, which is what it appears she did throughout the past year.
Rousey released a statement on Saturday explaining that as of now, she needs to think about what’s next for her.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP