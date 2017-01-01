Jon Jones Offers Sage Advice For Ronda Rousey Following Her UFC 207 Loss

Share this:

This year hasn’t been kind to two of UFC’s biggest icons — Jon Jones and Ronda Rousey.

The former was suspended after a positive doping test just a few days prior to the light heavyweight unification title bout against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, and the latter got her face smashed in by Amanda Nunes on Friday night at UFC 207.

Rousey’s loss to Nunes was her second consecutive defeat after she lost the women’s bantamweight belt at UFC 193 to Holly Holm. If Rousey handles this loss the way she dealt with her last one, when she took 13 months to regroup and avoided speaking to the media as much as possible, it might be awhile until we see her again.

However, Jones, who has dealt with his own share of adversity outside of the octagon over the past few years, took to social media to advise Rousey to get back as quickly as possible.

My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I think it's important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

What she does next will truly determine her legacy. I really hope she chooses to be a unbroken. Her story doesn't have to be over here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I also still believe she beats 90% of the division. Lots of ass kicking still to be done, lots of money to be made — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Being around other bad asses and constantly sharing your spotlight could be good for you and so many ways. They can improve on your humility — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Constantly being humbled is never a bad thing in a sport like this — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Jones definitely makes some salient points. Rousey still is one of the best in the division. Perhaps a few fights with some lower-ranked opponents will get her back on the horse.

He also makes an interesting point about bonding with other MMA fighters and not secluding herself, which is what it appears she did throughout the past year.

Rousey released a statement on Saturday explaining that as of now, she needs to think about what’s next for her.

