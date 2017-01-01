Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Stunning UFC 207 Loss, Her Future In Statement

Share this:

Ronda Rousey has spoken, but many questions still remain.

The MMA superstar lost her second straight fight in stunning fashion Friday night, as Amanda Nunes knocked her out in 48 seconds at UFC 207. It was Rousey’s much-anticipated return following a year-plus hiatus after her shocking loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, and this fight went even worse for “Rowdy.”

Rousey kept relatively silent before the big fight, and she didn’t talk with the media at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after Nunes retained the women’s bantamweight title in the main event. But she made her first public comments Saturday in a statement to ESPN, which you can read below.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones,” Rousey told ESPN in the statement. “Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Only time will tell what’s next for Rousey.

