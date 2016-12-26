Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan Scores Incredible Scorpion Kick Goal

Share this:

The English Premier League gained a “Goal of the Year” candidate on Monday.

Late in their match against Sunderland, Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan received a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and finished with an unbelievable back-heeled strike.

Take a look at the goal below:

This Henrikh Mkhitaryan scorpion kick is unreal https://t.co/IDN0GQgkp3 pic.twitter.com/0jSlY94bsM — SB Nation Soccer (@SBNationSoccer) December 26, 2016

When looking at the side view of the goal, it sure looks like Mkhitaryan was offside on the play, but the referees failed to blow the whistle and allowed the brilliant goal.

It was a great day for Mkhitaryan and the Red Devils, as they handily defeated Sunderland 3-1.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images