Rhode Island FC Announces Broadcast Schedule On NESN

Rhode Island FC on Wednesday announced its broadcast schedule for its debut season in the USL Championship.

RIFC will begin the season against New Mexico United at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff for the match is scheduled at 4 p.m. ET on NESN.

RIFC will have matches featured on CBS Sports Network and 33 matches will be available to stream through ESPN+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. NESN will feature 21 matches as the club’s local broadcast partner, including 15 home matches.

📺⚽ The 2024 #RIFC schedule is set to feature 21 matches on exclusive local broadcast partner, @NESN.



Our remaining 33 matches will be available to stream through @ESPNPlus, @CBSSportsNet and @CBSSportsGolazo. #WickedGoodSoccer pic.twitter.com/MFGx1av3Jm — Rhode Island FC (@RhodeIslandFC) March 6, 2024

“We couldn’t be happier to finalize the matches that will be available to our fans through our partnership with NESN, who has set the standard for viewing live sports in the region,” Rhode Island FC president Brett Luy said in a press release. “It was important for us to make sure every match was easily accessible and that we provided multiple viewing options. To combine a nationally televised broadcast with the opportunity to be viewed alongside some of the most popular and influential professional sports brands in the region in the club’s inaugural season through NESN, is a critical step in our history. We look forward to welcoming all fans who discover the pride, energy, and passion generated by Rhode Island FC in our ongoing efforts to be A Club for All Rhode Island.”

Rhode Island FC matches can be watched directly on NESN and NESN+ or through NESN 360.