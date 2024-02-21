MLS Cup Odds and Analysis: Stay Away From Messi’s Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami is not poised to win the MLS Cup in 2024, despite the high expectations set by their status as betting favorites and the star power of World Cup winner Lionel Messi. The team, bolstered by renowned talents including Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Messi, faces challenges primarily due to the advanced age of these key players. All over 34, their ability to compete across four different competitions this season raises concerns about their availability and fitness.

Top 5 MLS Golden Boot Winner Odds at FanDuel

Lionel Messi: +220

Luis Suarez: +700

Denis Bouanga: +1000

Georgios Giakoumakis: +1200

Cucho Hernandez: +1400

Hany Mukhtar: +1400

Moreover, a critical issue for Inter Miami is their defense. Last season, the team conceded 54 goals in 34 matches, marking them as having the fifth-worst defense in Major League Soccer. This vulnerability is a significant factor that could hinder their championship aspirations.

Inter Miami Futures Odds

MLS Cup Winner: +250 (Favorite)

Supporters’ Shield Winner: +105 (Favorite)

Eastern Conference Winner: +185 (Favorite)

Eastern Conference Winner (Excl. Playoffs): -140 (Favorite)

Despite these hurdles, Inter Miami is a formidable team likely to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, their aging roster and defensive weaknesses cast doubt on their ability to maintain peak condition throughout the playoff season.

MLS Preseason Power Rankings

Top 5 MLS Cup Winner Odds at FanDuel

Inter Miami CF: +250

Los Angeles FC: +750

Columbus: +800

FC Cincinnati: +1500

Philadelphia Union: +1600

New York Red Bulls: +1600

It is anticipated that one of the strong teams from the Eastern Conferenceâ€”be it Columbus Crew (+800), FC Cincinnati (+1500), Philadelphia Union (+1600), or Orlando City (+2300)â€”will be responsible for ending Inter Miami’s playoff run, underscoring the competitive nature of the league and the challenges that come with maintaining a high-performing team.

Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake Odds at FanDuel

Inter Miami CF: -195 | Draw: +340 | Real Salt Lake: +460

3.5 Total Goals: Over (+140) | Under (-172)

Miami’s season gets underway tonight with their home opener against Real Salt Lake. Kick-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.

