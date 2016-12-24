Patriots Pick Six: Malcolm Butler Avenges Previous Struggles Vs. Jets

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ Christmas Eve showdown with the New York Jets went exactly as everyone expected. The Patriots routed the Jets 41-3 in an absolute shellacking.

The Patriots’ defense continued their tear and have allowed just six points in their last two games.

The Patriots knocked Jets starting quarterback Bryce Petty out of the game in the first minute of the second quarter. The second-year pro didn’t complete a single pass on three attempts with an interception. Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t fare much better, completing 8 of 19 passes for 136 yards with two interceptions.

Here are the Patriots’ six stars of the game.

CB MALCOLM BUTLER

The Patriots’ cornerback had perhaps his worst game of the season last month against the Jets, letting up over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Needless to say he bounced back in the Patriots’ second matchup against the Jets.

Butler didn’t allow a single reception, picked off two passes and recovered a fumble. If he doesn’t win defensive player of the week, it’s a crime.

WR JULIAN EDELMAN

Edelman continued his second-half surge with five catches for 89 yards. He struggled early in the season as he battled a foot injury but has been a different player in the second half.

SS PATRICK CHUNG

Chung didn’t allow a single reception on four targets. He also piled up three tackles.

CBs ERIC ROWE AND LOGAN RYAN

Rowe picked off Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and allowed just one 17-yard catch with a pass breakup on six targets.

Ryan was targeted once and recorded a pass breakup.

RB LEGARRETTE BLOUNT

Blount averaged just 2.5 yards per carry but picked up two touchdowns on the afternoon, his 16th and 17th on the season. Curtis Martin previously held the franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 14. Blount is obliterating that record.

LB ELANDON ROBERTS

Roberts received his most playing time in weeks, led the Patriots with 11 tackles and forced the fumble that was recovered by Butler. He didn’t allow a reception in coverage.

