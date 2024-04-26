Patriots Draft Notebook: Drake Maye Selection Kickstarts New Era

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

The Patriots only had one goal in mind entering the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it took little time to accomplish it. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo wanted Maye, so as soon as they were legally allowed dial his phone number, they did.

“It rang real early, like right at 10 minutes,” Maye said in his first meeting with New England-based reporters. “It was right when the Patriots were on the clock, I heard it start ringing. It was one of the moments I’ll remember forever and I’ll cherish. I think my mom grabbed that phone and took it with her, so we’ll remember that forever.”

New England will remember the moment for a long time, as well, as it kickstarted what the franchise hopes will be its return to prominence.

Maye, perhaps luckily for him, won’t be expected to save the Patriots just yet. Mayo made it abundantly clear that he’d compete with Jacoby Brissett for reps early on, and Maye’s response was likely exactly what his new head coach wanted to hear.

The Patriots earned pretty high marks from those in the know, including some new TV guy named Bill Belichick.

How will Maye’s arrival impact New England as a whole, and specifically its approach to the remainder of the draft? That’s a great question.

There’s just one thing we don’t have any definitive answers on.

