Patriots Draft Notebook: Drake Maye Selection Kickstarts New Era

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

The Patriots only had one goal in mind entering the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it took little time to accomplish it. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo wanted Maye, so as soon as they were legally allowed dial his phone number, they did.

“It rang real early, like right at 10 minutes,” Maye said in his first meeting with New England-based reporters. “It was right when the Patriots were on the clock, I heard it start ringing. It was one of the moments I’ll remember forever and I’ll cherish. I think my mom grabbed that phone and took it with her, so we’ll remember that forever.”

Story continues below advertisement

New England will remember the moment for a long time, as well, as it kickstarted what the franchise hopes will be its return to prominence.

Drake MAye

Patriots ‘Knew’ They’d Pick Drake Maye Long Before Draft Night

by Keagan Stiefel 2 Min Read

Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Had ‘Aha’ Moment Watching Drake Maye

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Patriots Made Both Easy, Right Decision By Drafting Drake Maye

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

Maye, perhaps luckily for him, won’t be expected to save the Patriots just yet. Mayo made it abundantly clear that he’d compete with Jacoby Brissett for reps early on, and Maye’s response was likely exactly what his new head coach wanted to hear.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

QB1?

Drake Maye’s Arrival Perfectly Matches Patriots’ Timeline

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

QB1? Patriots Won’t Hand Drake Maye Starting Job Right Away

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

What Should Patriots Fans Expect From Drake Maye? QB Provides Ideal Answer

by Gayle Troiani 3 Min Read

The Patriots earned pretty high marks from those in the know, including some new TV guy named Bill Belichick.

High Marks

Bill Belichick Offers Assessment Of Drake Maye Selection By Patriots

by Gio Rivera 3 Min Read

Robert Griffin III Applauds Patriots For Selecting Drake Maye

by Gayle Troiani 2 Min Read

Mel Kiper Gives Take On Patriots’ First-Round Pick Drake Maye

by Gayle Troiani 2 Min Read

How will Maye’s arrival impact New England as a whole, and specifically its approach to the remainder of the draft? That’s a great question.

Story continues below advertisement

Moving Forward

Patriots’ Biggest Winners, Losers From First Round Of 2024 NFL Draft

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

How Patriots Should Operate During Day 2 Of 2024 NFL Draft

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

There’s just one thing we don’t have any definitive answers on.

How do we feel, Patriots fans?

More Patriots:

Patriots Draft Notebook: Drake Maye Selection Kickstarts New Era

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images