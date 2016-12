Share this:

Remember the Hartford Whalers?

The New England-based team was a part of the NHL for the 1980s and much of the 1990s before relocating and becoming the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997.

As an homage to the team, Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor created a holiday cover of “Brass Bonanza,” the iconic goal song of the Whalers.

Check it out in the clip below:

I recorded this Christmas organ cover of "Brass Bonanza," the theme song of the NHL's Hartford Whalers (1979-1997). https://t.co/duD1MZlvXX — Josh Kantor (@jtkantor) December 22, 2016

Kantor’s cover certainly is both festive and nostalgic.

