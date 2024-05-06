What Brad Marchand Told Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi After Game 7

The first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Bruins and the Maple Leafs featured some of the NHL’s best agitators, but it was Brad Marchand’s side that ultimately prevailed.

Marchand’s efforts in Toronto early in the series helped Boston take a commanding 3-1 lead, but the Bruins captain watched Tyler Bertuzzi and company storm all the way back to even the best-of-seven set. The Leafs couldn’t complete the comeback, though, as David Pastrnak’s overtime goal in Game 7 on Saturday sent Boston into the second round.

As is tradition when an NHL postseason series concludes, the Original Six rivals shook hands at center ice. A clip from an upcoming episode of “Behind The B” revealed what Marchand said to Bertuzzi, a former Bruins teammate, and Max Domi before he celebrated in the locker room.

“Hell of a series, brother,” Marchand told Bertuzzi. “Way to battle, eh?”

“Hell of a series, brother,” Marchand told Domi. “You’re unbelievable. Way to step up.”

Pat Maroon expressed similar sentiments to the Leafs after the series finale. The three-time Stanley Cup champion, who is ex-teammates with a few Toronto players, admired the resiliency Sheldon Keefe’s team showed after the odds started to pile up against them.

The Bruins will match up with another tough customer in Round 2, where the Florida Panthers will have home-ice advantage in the sides’ playoff rematch. Game 1 is set for Monday night, and NESN will provide pregame and postgame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.