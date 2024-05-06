NFL Rumors: Patriots Waive Quarterback In Aftermath Of Draft

Less than two weeks after adding a pair of quarterbacks, the Patriots trimmed their depth chart at the position back down a bit.

New England has informed Nathan Rourke he will be waived, per a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday morning. The Patriots claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the lead-up to Week 16 last season. The 25-year-old, who spent the bulk of the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted in 2021, did not appear in any games for New England.

Rourke had virtually no shot at claiming any kind of role in Foxboro, Mass., this season given how the 2024 NFL Draft unfolded. The starting quarterback job will belong to either veteran Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye, who the Patriots selected third overall. Joe Milton, a talented but flawed sixth-round draft pick, and Bailey Zappe, who started a combined eight games for New England the last two seasons, also are set to take part in the quarterback competition this summer. Zappe, however, is available for trade “if it makes sense” for the organization, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Patriots coaches are slated to see Maye and Milton in action later this week when the team holds rookie minicamp.