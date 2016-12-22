Ric Flair’s ‘Nature Boy’ 30 For 30 Movie Trailer Released; Watch And ‘Woo’

Share this:

Tweet







Looking into Ric Flair’s life will be an excellent way to spend time in 2017.

The first trailer for ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary about Flair, titled “Nature Boy,” was released online this week. Flair speaks about his WWE (then-WWF) heyday in the minute-long teaser, whetting our appetites for more gems from the 67-year-old wrestling legend.

ESPN hasn’t announced when the film will premiere. It’ll probably be awesome whenever that may be.

h/t coed.com

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Prison Break