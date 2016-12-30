Tuukka Rask Denies Matt Moulson Of Power-Play Goal With Pad Save

Share this:

It was another solid night in net for Tuukka Rask.

The Boston Bruins goaltender stopped 31 of 33 Buffalo Sabres shots en route to a 4-2 comeback victory.

Arguably Rask’s best save of the night came in the second period. With the Bruins down 2-1 and Buffalo on a power play, Rask denied Matt Moulson of a goal in the front of the net, keeping the deficit at just one.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images