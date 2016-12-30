DCU Save of the Day

Tuukka Rask Denies Matt Moulson Of Power-Play Goal With Pad Save

by on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 10:31PM
1,145

It was another solid night in net for Tuukka Rask.

The Boston Bruins goaltender stopped 31 of 33 Buffalo Sabres shots en route to a 4-2 comeback victory.

Arguably Rask’s best save of the night came in the second period. With the Bruins down 2-1 and Buffalo on a power play, Rask denied Matt Moulson of a goal in the front of the net, keeping the deficit at just one.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the clip above.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN