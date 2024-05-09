Matthew Tkachuk got what he wanted from David Pastrnak in a nasty, penalty-filled Game 2 between the Panthers and Bruins.

Florida tied the Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series with a 6-1 win over Boston on Wednesday night. With the game out of hand already, Tkachuk and Pastrnak took center stage at center ice and did something neither player does very often: drop the gloves.

The two former Hart Trophy candidates squared off in a quick but enthusiastic fight that both hope sparks their respective teams ahead of a pivotal Game 3 on Friday night in Boston. After the game, Pastrnak revealed it was Tkachuk who asked for the fight, and the Panthers pest offered some insight into their conversation Thursday on the off-day.

“I think it was just their bottom-six guys were doing what they were doing, which I don’t think we really liked on our side,” Tkachuk told reporters Thursday, as seen in a video posted by Florida Hockey Now. “I guess they kind of started it there, and I don’t know, I guess I wanted in on the action. I kind of just asked him to fight, and he said ‘We’ll do it next game.’ I’m like, ‘I think we should just do it right now,’ and he’s like, ‘All right, I’m going out next shift.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Tkachuk, despite a limited fight card, has a reputation for being a little more likely or willing to find himself in that sort of situation. Pastrnak certainly got the credit for answering the bell, even if Tkachuk got the best of the bout. In the process, Pastrnak impressed Tkachuk, too.

“Give him tons and tons of respect,” the Panthers forward continued. “Two guys that aren’t known for fighting, me and him. Two players that are probably known for more their offensive side of the game. … To see us out there battling at center ice in a playoff game is cool, I think it’s good for hockey.

“Both emotional guys that are leaders for our teams and really just want to show we’ll do whatever it takes to win. We weren’t going out there to play patty-cake or anything. We were going out there to have some fun in the fight and try to land some punches, I guess. Tons of respect to him for wanting to do that.”

Tkachuk’s fighting style didn’t go over especially well with Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who thought Tkachuk crossed the line with a couple of late right hands after Pastrnak was on the ice. It’s also fair to say Tkachuk won’t get a very warm reception when the series shifts to Boston for a potentially spicy Game 3 on Friday night.