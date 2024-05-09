Red Sox Make Trade With Braves Right After Series In Atlanta

It turns out the Red Sox and the Braves weren’t done taking care of business when they wrapped up their two-game series Wednesday night at Truist Park.

Boston traded Zack Short to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations, the club announced Thursday afternoon. The deal was executed one day after the Red Sox designated Short for assignment to make room on the active roster for Romy González, who returned from injury for the series finale against the six-time defending National League East champions.

Short was acquired by the Red Sox on May 1 in a deal with the New York Mets. The 28-year-old only played in two games with Boston last week, going a combined 0-for-7 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts in each game.

With no minor league options left on his contract, Short immediately joined the Braves’ active roster upon the trade. He will be added to an infield depth chart in Atlanta that also includes Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley and Luke Williams.

The Braves’ sweep dropped the Red Sox to 19-18 on the season, good for third place in the American League East entering Thursday. Boston is set to open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Fenway Park.