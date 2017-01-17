Apparently Deserts Aren’t Great Places To Be Without You’re Tesla Keys

Share this:

Driving a vehicle made by Tesla can make other, more-conventional driving experiences seem like a distant memory. But at some point, you need to stick to the fundamentals.

That means don’t forget your damn key. The real key — not the one floating around inside your phone. Ryan Negri, a Las Vegas investor, entrepreneur and Tesla owner, learned this lesson the hard way.

Negri and his wife got stranded six miles from home near Red Rock Canyon, Nevada, because Negri left his key fob behind, opting to use the service-dependent ignition service through the Tesla mobile app, according to Mashable. You can probably guess what happened next.

That’s right, due to the unforeseen phenomenon of deserts providing questionable cell-phone service, Negri and his wife, Amy, got stuck outside the vehicle. Thankfully, Amy ran two miles until she found service and was able to call for help.

Through messages with Mashable, Negri suggested that Tesla should add a password-protected way to start the vehicle through the app, in case of poor signal. He might have a point.

