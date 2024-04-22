Corey LaJoie’s finish to Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is one he probably doesn’t want to experience again.

LaJoie was involved in a wild last-lap wreck that involved several cars. His No. 7 Chevrolet flipped, got pinned against the wall and then skidded all the way across the finish line on its side.

LaJoie somehow still took 18th place despite the unusual finish.

“I did a full rotation,” LaJoie told reporters, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “So, I did left side on the ground for a bit. Then it kind of stopped. Then it flipped over, hit the roof and then landed on all fours. And the all-four hit was pretty big. I’m glad I slipped past the start-finish line though, so I didn’t have to run past it like I was Carl Edwards.”

Story continues below advertisement

Corey LaJoie went for a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/Pvnpb1xSFY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 21, 2024

LaJoie added there wasn’t much he could do with the situation that he found himself in.

“I just saw smoke, man,” LaJoie said. “And you’re committed to the fuel and somebody gets into you and you just smash into somebody else and hit the wall and just hope there’s no catch friends in front of you or you’re not the one upside down. But today I was the one upside down.”

Tyler Reddick ended up crossing the finish line first, which was much to the delight of NBA icon Michael Jordan. It was the first time Jordan had celebrated a win as team owner of 23XI Racing in person.