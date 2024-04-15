Kyle Larson Explains Tire Coming Off Car At Texas Motor Speedway

All signs midway through the race pointed to Kyle Larson being one of the favorites to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

But then the wheels fell off for Larson. Literally.

Larson had one of his wheels come right off his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports car during the race and was hit with a two-lap penalty because of it. Larson was in the lead for 77 laps at time of the incident.

Larson explained he could feel the tire issue coming, but he was even a little bit surprised to see the entire wheel come off.

“At first I thought I had a flat. I kind of beat my tires up sort of back and forth and it won’t even spin. I was like, ‘Ok, I got a flat.’ And then in the mirror I seen the wheel go,” Larson told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “Wasn’t too concerned. I knew we’d get back to the lead lap. I don’t know. I wasn’t that good. Once we got to the lead lap, I wasn’t that good.

“And then the strategy just didn’t work out for us… So, some days are just not meant to be. But my car was really fast. I think had we not had the wheel issue we would’ve been up in the top two all race long.”

Larson finished the race in 21st while Chase Elliott took home the win.