2017 NHL All-Star Rosters: Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Make Cut

The Boston Bruins will send multiple players to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time since 2012.
Bruins forward Brad Marchand and goaltender Tuukka Rask were named to the 2017 NHL All-Star team on Tuesday, marking the first All-Star selection for both players.
Marchand is on pace for another excellent season, with a team-high 35 points through 43 games on 13 goals and 22 assists. The 28-year-old winger scored a career-high 37 goals last season while finishing with 60 points.
Rask, meanwhile, ranks third in the NHL with a 1.93 goals against average and is tied for the league lead with five shutouts. The 29-year-old also has 20 wins in 32 games, tied for third-most in the NHL.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was Boston’s only All-Star representative in 2015 and 2016, and the All-Star Game wasn’t held in 2013 or 2014. The B’s sent three players to the 2012 All-Star Game: Zdeno Chara, Tyler Seguin and Tim Thomas.
The complete 2017 NHL All-Star roster, featuring 10 players each from the league’s four divisions, is below. The four teams will compete in two semifinal matchups of 3-on-3 action on Jan. 29 before a championship game decides the winner.
ATLANTIC DIVISION
F Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)
F Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)
F Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
F Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings)
F Kyle Okposo (Buffalo Sabres)
F Vincent Trocheck (Florida Panthers)
D Victor Hedman (Lightning)
D Erik Karlsson (Ottawa Senators)
D Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens)
G Carey Price (Canadiens)
G Tuukka Rask (Bruins)
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
F Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
F Taylor Hall (New Jersey Devils)
F Evgeni Malkin (Penguins)
F Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)
F Wayne Simmonds (Philadelphia Flyers)
F John Tavares (New York Islanders)
D Justin Faulk (Carolina Hurricanes)
D Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets)
D Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers)
G Sergei Bobrovsky (Blue Jackets)
G Braden Holtby (Capitals)
CENTRAL DIVISION
F Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)
F Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets)
F Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
F Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars)
F Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues)
F Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks)
D P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators)
D Duncan Keith (Blackhawks)
D Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild)
G Corey Crawford (Blackhawks)
G Devan Dubynk (Wild)
PACIFIC DIVISION
F Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
F Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings)
F Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames)
F Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks)
F Ryan Kesler (Anaheim Ducks)
F Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks)
D Brent Burns (Sharks)
D Drew Doughty (Kings)
D Cam Fowler (Ducks)
G Martin Jones (Sharks)
G Mike Smith (Coyotes)
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
