2017 NHL All-Star Rosters: Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Make Cut

The Boston Bruins will send multiple players to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time since 2012.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand and goaltender Tuukka Rask were named to the 2017 NHL All-Star team on Tuesday, marking the first All-Star selection for both players.

Marchand is on pace for another excellent season, with a team-high 35 points through 43 games on 13 goals and 22 assists. The 28-year-old winger scored a career-high 37 goals last season while finishing with 60 points.

Rask, meanwhile, ranks third in the NHL with a 1.93 goals against average and is tied for the league lead with five shutouts. The 29-year-old also has 20 wins in 32 games, tied for third-most in the NHL.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was Boston’s only All-Star representative in 2015 and 2016, and the All-Star Game wasn’t held in 2013 or 2014. The B’s sent three players to the 2012 All-Star Game: Zdeno Chara, Tyler Seguin and Tim Thomas.

The complete 2017 NHL All-Star roster, featuring 10 players each from the league’s four divisions, is below. The four teams will compete in two semifinal matchups of 3-on-3 action on Jan. 29 before a championship game decides the winner.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

F Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

F Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

F Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

F Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings)

F Kyle Okposo (Buffalo Sabres)

F Vincent Trocheck (Florida Panthers)

D Victor Hedman (Lightning)

D Erik Karlsson (Ottawa Senators)

D Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens)

G Carey Price (Canadiens)

G Tuukka Rask (Bruins)

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

F Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

F Taylor Hall (New Jersey Devils)

F Evgeni Malkin (Penguins)

F Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

F Wayne Simmonds (Philadelphia Flyers)

F John Tavares (New York Islanders)

D Justin Faulk (Carolina Hurricanes)

D Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets)

D Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers)

G Sergei Bobrovsky (Blue Jackets)

G Braden Holtby (Capitals)

CENTRAL DIVISION

F Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

F Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets)

F Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

F Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars)

F Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues)

F Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks)

D P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators)

D Duncan Keith (Blackhawks)

D Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild)

G Corey Crawford (Blackhawks)

G Devan Dubynk (Wild)

PACIFIC DIVISION

F Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

F Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings)

F Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames)

F Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks)

F Ryan Kesler (Anaheim Ducks)

F Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks)

D Brent Burns (Sharks)

D Drew Doughty (Kings)

D Cam Fowler (Ducks)

G Martin Jones (Sharks)

G Mike Smith (Coyotes)

