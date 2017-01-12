Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Fittingly Scores 1,000 Point On Amazing Shot

Share this:

Alexander Ovechkin’s climb up the NHL’s all-time scoring list continued Wednesday night when he tallied his 1,000th career point in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fittingly, it came on a beautiful shot that also marked his 545th career goal.

Ovechkin also made some Capitals history with his goal.

Alex Ovechkin scored 0:35 into #PITvsWSH to become the first @Capitals player (and 84th in NHL history) to reach 1,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/7uXnyUBie3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 12, 2017

Ovi is the 37th player in league history to score all 1,000 of his points with one team. He became the first player whose entire career was played in the 21st century to tally 1,000 points. And he’s the 16th player to score 20 or more goals in each of his first 12 seasons.

Those are some pretty impressive stats for the Russian superstar.

