Conor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather Jr. With Savage Personal Attack

The beef between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. just got real.

McGregor and Mayweather have been trading verbal jabs for months, with the latter laying out Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” what it would take for a superfight to happen. McGregor, who previously said he’d throw down for $100 million, obviously caught wind of Mayweather’s underwhelming counteroffer, and he fired back on Twitter with a devastating haymaker.

For those unaware, Mayweather allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend, Josie Harris, back in 2010 after discovering text messages between her and C.J. Watson, an NBA player now with the Orlando Magic. The undefeated boxer spent two months in jail for domestic violence after the incident involving Harris, who also is the mother of three of Mayweather’s children.

In other words, McGregor sure swung from the heels with his personal attack.

