Conor McGregor Takes On Floyd Mayweather In ‘Punch-Out!!’ Simulation Fight

A Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight is finally happening … well, not really.

The two charismatic fighters did square off, just not in real life. Someone created a McGregor-Mayweather duel in the popular “Punch-Out!!” video game and while it is not very realistic, it’s still pretty awesome.

You can check out the “Punch-Out!!” fight in the video below:

Judging by how firm both McGregor and Mayweather are in their demands for this potential fight, a video game recreation might be the closest we come to seeing it.

